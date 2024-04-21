2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
45. New Orleans Saints - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
With two picks along the offensive line thus far for the New Orleans Saints, GM Mickey Loomis is clearly embracing a certain strategy in the NFL Draft. I would not be shocked if the Saints took a chance on a QB later on in the draft as well.
46. Atlanta Falcons (via IND) - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Originally belonging to the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons still have a reason to invest in another wide receiver. Xavier Legette seems to profile similarly to guys like AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel.
47. New England Patriots (via NYG) - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Getting the most urgent needs on offense filled in the 2024 NFL Draft is a great way for this team to kickstart their rebuild with new head coach Jerod Mayo and de-facto GM Eliot Wolf. All of a sudden, the Patriots have several building blocks on offense to work with.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
I don’t believe them signing CB Ronald Darby in free agency is going to remove them from drafting a CB. One thing to watch with the Jags is if Trevor Lawrence receives a contract extension.