2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades

This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!

By Lou Scataglia

Michigan State v Ohio State
Michigan State v Ohio State / Ben Jackson/GettyImages
45. New Orleans Saints - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

With two picks along the offensive line thus far for the New Orleans Saints, GM Mickey Loomis is clearly embracing a certain strategy in the NFL Draft.  I would not be shocked if the Saints took a chance on a QB later on in the draft as well.

46. Atlanta Falcons (via IND) - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Originally belonging to the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons still have a reason to invest in another wide receiver.  Xavier Legette seems to profile similarly to guys like AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel.

47. New England Patriots (via NYG) - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Getting the most urgent needs on offense filled in the 2024 NFL Draft is a great way for this team to kickstart their rebuild with new head coach Jerod Mayo and de-facto GM Eliot Wolf.  All of a sudden, the Patriots have several building blocks on offense to work with.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

I don’t believe them signing CB Ronald Darby in free agency is going to remove them from drafting a CB.  One thing to watch with the Jags is if Trevor Lawrence receives a contract extension.

