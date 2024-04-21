2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
The Buccaneers traded Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, so they have a hole at the CB spot. Ennis Rakestraw Jr comes aboard and joins a very talented unit on the backend.
58. Green Bay Packers - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
The Packers might be able to benefit from a boost at tackle, so while Roger Rosengarten might have gone a bit too high here, he’s someone who can be a left and right tackle at the NFL leve.
59. Houston Texans - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Texans signed two young CBs in CJ Henderson and Jeff Okudah this offseason, but that doesn’t mean GM Nick Caserio should stop adding to the unit, as both Henderson and Okudah have started off in the NFL shaky at best.
60. Buffalo Bills - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Chris Braswell had 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2023 for the Crimson tide. The Bills need to rebuild their WR room and should perhaps get younger across the defensive front. Braswell is certainly not a bad selection here.