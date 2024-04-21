NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades

This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!

By Lou Scataglia

Michigan State v Ohio State
Michigan State v Ohio State / Ben Jackson/GettyImages
61. Detroit Lions - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

The Lions can have a ton of fun in the 2024 NFL Draft.  You never know what may happen with Sam LaPorta, their 2023 stud rookie tight end.  The Lions did ship off their former stud TE in TJ Hockenson, so perhaps Ben Sinnott is some insurance is that regard.

62. Baltimore Ravens - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Jadaveon Clowney departing in free agency opens up a need for the Baltimore Ravens with their pass-rushing unit.  Bralen Trice is the selection here at the bottom of the second round.

63. San Francisco 49ers - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

The 49ers have always fielded a strong defensive front in the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era, and they have remade that unit a bit this offseason.  The remodel continues with Braden Fiske.

64. Kansas City Chiefs - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon

In 2023, Brandon Dorlus combined for 11.5 sacks and tackles for loss, and somehow had nine passes defended.  He’s a five-year player for Oregon and the Kansas City Chiefs nab him up at the bottom of the second round.

