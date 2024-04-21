2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
61. Detroit Lions - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
The Lions can have a ton of fun in the 2024 NFL Draft. You never know what may happen with Sam LaPorta, their 2023 stud rookie tight end. The Lions did ship off their former stud TE in TJ Hockenson, so perhaps Ben Sinnott is some insurance is that regard.
62. Baltimore Ravens - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
Jadaveon Clowney departing in free agency opens up a need for the Baltimore Ravens with their pass-rushing unit. Bralen Trice is the selection here at the bottom of the second round.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
The 49ers have always fielded a strong defensive front in the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era, and they have remade that unit a bit this offseason. The remodel continues with Braden Fiske.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon
In 2023, Brandon Dorlus combined for 11.5 sacks and tackles for loss, and somehow had nine passes defended. He’s a five-year player for Oregon and the Kansas City Chiefs nab him up at the bottom of the second round.