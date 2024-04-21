2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
With how dramatic the top four picks were, the LA Chargers get to stand pat at five and select Marvin Harrison Jr. An offensive tackle is a very common position also mocked to the Chargers with this spot.
6. Arizona Cardinals (via NE) - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Arizona Cardinals moved down two slots from their original first-round pick and are still able to land Malik Nabers, arguably the best WR in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals get Kyler Murray a true WR1 on the outside.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Drame
I’d perrsonally be shocked if Joe Alt did not go to the Tennessee Titans at the seventh pick. The Titans have a huge need at LT and have invested a ton of money into their OL this offseason when they signed Lloyd Cushenberry.
8. Indianapolis Colts (via ATL) - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Trade! The Indianapolis Colts want Brock Bowers enough to make a huge trade up the NFL Draft board for Brock Bowers. The Atlanta Falcons move down in this scenario and allow the Colts to come up to draft the best TE for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.