2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
9. Cincinnati Bengals (via CHI) - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Trade! Now it’s the Cincinnati Bengals moving up with the Chicago Bears. The are somehow able to get Rome Odunze, but did have to trade up eight selections to do so. Odunze coming onto the Bengals could mean that the team is ready to trade Tee Higgins.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (via NYJ) - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Another trade here with the Pittsburgh Steelers moving up 10 slots to take Olu Fashanu from Penn State. With an urgent need at tackle, the Steelers hope that Fashanu can be a stabilizing force on the left side, and he’ll likely be tasked with blocking for Russell Wilson.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Vikings are not able to get one of the top four QBs in this mock draft, but in sticking with the 11th pick, they land Terrion Arnold from Alabama. While many mock drafts have the Vikings taking a first-round QB, they do also have a big need at CB.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via DEN) - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Denver Broncos are able to move down from their 12th pick, and the Eagles decide they want to come up for Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo. The Eagles took a step back in 2023 and had shaky CB play, so Mitchell can bring a spark to that unit.