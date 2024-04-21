2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
You can’t fault GM Trent Baakle for being aggressive in free agency. The Jaguars need to get better at tackle in my opinion, so JC Latham is the selection here. If the Jaguars can shore up their trenches with the NFL Draft and maybe one last free agency wave, this team can continue to build on their breakout season in 2022.
18. Chicago Bears (via CIN) - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Chicago Bears make their second first-round pick here and will take Laiatu Latu, an insanely athletic pass rusher who would pair nicely with Montez Sweat. One more force along the defensive front could be all that the Bears are missing in their quest to launch back into relevancy.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The LA Rams lose Aaron Donald to retirement, so they’ll need to add more bodies along the defensive front. Their first pick in trying to do that is Jared Verse from Florida State, but the Rams might not be done quite yet.
20. New York Jets (via PIT) - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
Trading down 10 picks with the Steelers, the New York Jets opt to take a WR with their first-round pick and all of a sudden have a nice trio of pass-catchers with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. If Williams can stay healthy, that unit can make life quite easy for Aaron Rodgers in 2024.