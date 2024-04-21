2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
21. Miami Dolphins - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency hurts, but they can try to replace him with Johnny Newton from Illinois. The team needs to shed their “can’t play in cold weather” label, and shoring up the trenches is a good place to do just that.
22. Denver Broncos (via PHI) - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The Denver Broncos do not take a QB with their first-round pick but instead take Byron Murphy II in their trade-down with the Eagles. Denver is back picking in the second round due to them trading down with Philly, so maybe they can address the QB spot there.
23. Minnesota Vikings - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The Vikings have two very good tackles but could use one more quality player along the interior offensive line. Graham Barton is another piece to their puzzle, and at this point, all that seems to be missing is the quarterback, but where will the Vikings find him?
24. Dallas Cowboys - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
Losing multiple starters along the offensive line hurts, but the Dallas Cowboys can fix one of those spots with Jackson Powers-Johnson in the first round. Dallas might go heavy on the offensive side of the ball as they still need to address their RB and WR rooms.