2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
25. Green Bay Packers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Green Bay Packers roster is quietly very good, but they could use some help in the secondary, so Nate Wiggins with their first-round pick would be a wise selection. Can they build on their breakout 2023 season?
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Buccaneers found a spark with Baker Mayfield in 2023 but do need some help at pass rusher if they want to build on that season. Chop Robinson seems to be a good bet late in the first round.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Cardinals can go in a number of different directions with their first-round selections. After taking Malik Nabers on offense, they’ll address the defense in round one and take Kool-Aid McKinstry.
28. Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Buffalo BIlls no longer have Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis in their WR room, so it’s a first-round need. The team could also use some help in the secondary but have a hard time passing up Adonai Mitchell.