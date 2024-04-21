2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
29. Detroit Lions - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
I don’t know how to explain it, but Cooper DeJean feels like be belongs in the NFC North, especially on the Detriot Lions.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
They traded Morgan Moses back to the New York Jets and cannot see Ronnie Stanley stay on the field, so they’ll take a huge area of need and draft a tackle in the first round.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The 49ers need some help along the offensive line, and they could also use a first-round draft pick at CB and WR, too. The Niners could hit this pick in a number of different ways but opt for Kingsley Suamataia.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Xavier Worthy is the fastest man in NFL Combine history and the Kansas City Chiefs simply cannot help themselves. I could also see them target a defensive tackle or cornerback in the first round as well.