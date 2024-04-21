2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
Round Two
33. Las Vegas Raiders (via CAR) - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
Trade! After taking Taliese Fuaga in the first round, the Las Vegas Raiders traded up with the Carolina Panthers at the top of the second round to land Michael Penix Jr from Washington. The Raiders decide to take Penix over another high-profile QB still on the board in Bo Nix.
34. New England Patriots - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The New England Patriots make a deliberate effort to address their urgent needs on offense, first by taking QB JJ McCarthy and secondly by taking OT Jordan Morgan. Eliot Wolf is clearly making the offense a top priority in the 2024 NFL Draft.
35. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
Again with the theme of just needing a ton of talent everywhere, the Cardinals take Christian Haynes to add to the interior OL which would now feature Paris Johnson Jr and Jonah Williams at the two tackle spot and Haynes at one of the guard spots.
36. Washington Commanders - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Keon Coleman is the selection here for the Washington Commanders at the top of the second round, as Jayden Daniels now has an encouraging duo of wide receivers at his disposal with Terry McLaurin and Coleman.