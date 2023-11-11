2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
19. New Orleans Saints: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The New Orleans Saints have had a mixed bag of results in year one of the Derek Carr era, and the second year for this team removed from Sean Payton as its head coach. They are playing well enough to win the NFC South, and if that happens, I think massive (head coaching) changes could be avoided.
If the Saints are going to remain in contention going forward, they need cost-controlled players at key positions and getting a big-time athlete like Nate Wiggins at cornerback with this pick could be a steal. Wiggins has been steadily climbing many draft boards.
He has been absolutely locking it down. When you look at that production, it's not hard to see why the folks who evaluate the NFL Draft and prospects coming out have Wiggins creeping closer to their top 10 than just somewhere inside the top 25.
20. Minnesota Vikings: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Minnesota Vikings have done some reshuffling to their offensive line the last couple of seasons, but offensive line coach Chris Kuper has done a good job of putting his guys in positions to succeed. Although the Vikings are kind of in the honeymoon phase right now with free agent pickup Dalton Risner, who could absolutely be back next season, I don't know if they could pass on Graham Barton in this slot.
Especially if Kirk Cousins returns in free agency, I think the Vikings have to do all they can to get as much talent possible for that offensive line. Barton has position versatility and I think would slot in nicely at left guard next to Christian Darrisaw.