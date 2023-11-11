2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
23. Houston Texans (from Browns): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Houston Texans have found a franchise QB in CJ Stroud, who is as legit as they come on and off the field. One way they can reward him for giving them such immediate return on investment? Go grab one of his old college teammates.
The ultimate scenario for Houston might be to get Marvin Harrison Jr., but absent something very odd happening or a blockbuster trade, that's not happening. Emeka Egbuka is another playmaker who could help take this Houston offense to yet another level.
Egbuka isn't really a true WR1 type at the position, but he's going to come in refined as a route-runner, and he can play in the slot as well as lining up outside. The Texans need to keep building up that arsenal of offensive weapons for CJ Stroud.
24. Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Although offensive line picks are rarely "fun" selections, it's becoming abundantly clear that Oregon State offenisve tackle Taliese Fuaga is going to be a "fun" pick wherever he ends up going. Fuaga is as nasty as he is athletic, and he would give the Cincinnati Bengals a young option at the tackle position on either side.
Some may look at his game and project him to guard at the next level as well. Wherever he lands, I think he'll be a great addition to pretty much any team.