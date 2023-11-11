2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
25. Seattle Seahawks: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The Seattle Seahawks can't be thrilled with what they've seen lately from Geno Smith, even though the team has had plenty of success this year. The Seahawks might just be in a fight for second place in the NFC West depending on whether or not the 49ers can get out of their funk, but one way or another, this team needs to throw a dart at the QB position.
And I don't think any fan base is more suited to embrace Michael Penix at the NFL level than Seattle, for obvious geographical reasons. Penix has developed into a legitimate NFL-level QB since leaving Indiana, and he would be set up with a tremendous supporting cast in Seattle.
26. San Francisco 49ers: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The San Francisco 49ers really don't have many holes on their roster, which leads me to believe that we could see this pick used in a trade to acquire a veteran at some point in the offseason. For now, though, the 49ers get themselves a DAWG at the cornerback position in Kamari Lassiter, one of many Georgia players who just looks like he was built in a lab.
He can play outside, he can play in the slot, and he would be a great fit for the 49ers, who don't really have "star" cornerbacks in their defense. Charvarius Ward is obviously a good player, and guys seem to play really well within their defensive system, but this is one of those position groups where I think the most well-constructed team in the league right now could stand to upgrade.