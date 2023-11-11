NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB

The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL mock draft
2024 NFL mock draft / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages
27. Miami Dolphins: Patrick Paul, OL, Houston

The Miami Dolphins have one of the fastest and most dynamic offenses in the NFL, but they need some help on the offensive line.

Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say about Houston's Patrick Paul:

"The massive 6-foot-7 Paul has earned elite pass-blocking grades the past two seasons, thanks to his elite length and nimble feet. He hasn't graded nearly as well as a run-blocker, but his improved posture and core strength have yielded his career-best results this season."

PFF

28. Jacksonville Jaguars: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Jacksonville Jaguars could have probably gone shopping with this pick at the NFL trade deadline, maybe trying to add someone like Brian Burns from Carolina, but they didn't. If they can get a player off the edge like JT Tuimoloau out of Ohio State, they might not be in too bad of shape, though.

Especially when he has a showing like this against a future top-five NFL Draft pick...

Having a high-effort pass rusher on the other side of the field from Josh Allen could really push this Jaguars defense to another level.

