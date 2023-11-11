2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
27. Miami Dolphins: Patrick Paul, OL, Houston
The Miami Dolphins have one of the fastest and most dynamic offenses in the NFL, but they need some help on the offensive line.
Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say about Houston's Patrick Paul:
"The massive 6-foot-7 Paul has earned elite pass-blocking grades the past two seasons, thanks to his elite length and nimble feet. He hasn't graded nearly as well as a run-blocker, but his improved posture and core strength have yielded his career-best results this season."- PFF
28. Jacksonville Jaguars: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have probably gone shopping with this pick at the NFL trade deadline, maybe trying to add someone like Brian Burns from Carolina, but they didn't. If they can get a player off the edge like JT Tuimoloau out of Ohio State, they might not be in too bad of shape, though.
Especially when he has a showing like this against a future top-five NFL Draft pick...
Having a high-effort pass rusher on the other side of the field from Josh Allen could really push this Jaguars defense to another level.