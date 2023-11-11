2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
29. Detroit Lions: Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami
You know the Detroit Lions are going to be on the hunt for a D-A-W-G in the first round of next year's NFL Draft. Kamren Kinchens undoubtedly qualifies. Although the Lions were able to get Brian Branch in the 2023 NFL Draft as well as sign CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency, I think the Lions will look to continue to add to their secondary in 2024.
Kamren Kinchens fits anywhere on the back end with his tremendous versatility, and he is the type of playmaker who can completely change a game with his ball skills.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The rich get richer. The Baltimore Ravens might wrongfully be placed at no. 30 overall in most 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios right now. They might need to be 31st at worst. The Ravens have one of the most complete teams in the league despite not having the greatest roster.
This Ravens team is simply the best sum of its parts in the NFL, which speaks volumes to the coaching job that continues to be done by John Harbaugh and his staff. I think if the Ravens could add Washington pass rusher Bralen Trice at this stage of the draft, they'd be doing laps around the war room. He could start for them year one.