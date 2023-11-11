2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
One thing that has become apparent this season is that the Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out someone that can take on more work in the passing game at wide receiver. As awesome as Travis Kelce has been, the man is approaching his mid-30s and has absolutely no help from the receivers around him.
Adonai Mitchell is a 6-foot-4 receiver who can run, and perhaps he along with Rashee Rice can become legitimate threats in time to take some of the heat off of Kelce.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
After swinging a trade for veteran Kevin Byard before the NFL trade deadline, the Eagles kind of telegraphed their need in the secondary here. I think this team could look to get younger at the cornerback position in addition to bringing in new blood at safety, but Tyler Nubin would be a really fun pick for the Eagles at the back end of round one.
He's been putting the clamps on the back end for that Gophers secondary and he's shown consistent range and playmaking ability with eight interceptions over the last two seasons.