2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB

5. Chicago Bears: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Chicago Bears made a big trade at this year's deadline to get Montez Sweat, but I don't think that means they're done adding players off the edge, by any means. Laiatu Latu has been arguably the most disruptive player in college football this season, and he could pair nicely off the edge with Sweat.
The Bears come away from this 2024 NFL mock draft, as they do in just about every other, with a pair of absolute studs to build around.
6. Los Angeles Rams: Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame
The Los Angeles Rams might lose their way into Caleb Williams or Drake Maye status, but until that conversation becomes more legitimate, I think planning on Matthew Stafford being in the building is a safe bet.
And if Stafford is still a Ram in 2024, then he's going to need some better blind side protection. Notre Dame's Joe Alt can provide exactly that.
I don't know if this type of pick is going to keep the Rams in contention, but they do need to start planning for the future beyond Matthew Stafford, however quick that comes. Having your left tackle in place is essential.