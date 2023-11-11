2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
7. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Green Bay Packers traded Rasul Douglas at this year's deadline to the Buffalo Bills, and we'll see what the rest of the year brings in terms of the development of some of their other guys at corner. Eric Stokes has landed on IR twice now this year, and I'm not sure the Packers can rely on him going forward. McKinstry might not be the best player on the board depending on who you ask at this pick slot, but the Packers might need another young corner like this to come in and reset the position opposite Jaire Alexander.
I also wouldn't be surprised to see the Packers use that extra second-round pick they have from the Aaron Rodgers trade to move up for someone like Olu Fashanu or maybe even Caleb Williams/Drake Maye if any of those top three picks are put up for sale...
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could continue to go year-to-year with Baker Mayfield if things progress, and this team certainly has some stars defensively to build around. I wouldn't mind seeing the Bucs go after a big-bodied receiver here but ultimately, I think you could make arguments a couple of different directions the way this roster is currently put together.
With the depth at the top of this receiver class, I wouldn't hate seeing a Keon Coleman or Malik Nabers pick here, but Dallas Turner is a game-changer off the edge and the Bucs are nearing a crossroads with players like Shaq Barrett and former first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.