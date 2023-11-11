2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
9. Denver Broncos: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Sean Payton's Broncos are slowly turning things around and feeling good after a win against Kansas City, but will that good feeling be short-lived with a road matchup against Buffalo on Monday night? It should be interesting to watch...
At any rate, Payton's Broncos also lack a true weapon at the tight end position right now, and while this isn't always the best use of your first-round capital, I think Brock Bowers is a unique exception at the position. He's a dynamic weapon in the passing game and effective as a blocker in the run game as well. Greg Dulcich has simply not been available enough for Denver this season and Bowers is too good to pass up here unless the Broncos are in love with a receiver.
10. Tennessee Titans: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Tennessee Titans need to do whatever they can to support Will Levis, who has a chance to cement himself over the course of the rest of this season as the team's QB1 going forward.
Malik Nabers out of LSU looks like he's going to come into the NFL and make an immediate impact, especially in the vertical passing game.
Will Levis immediately entered the league with one of the game's biggest arms. To be able to add a playmaker like this with your top pick, especially if DeAndre Hopkins leaves in free agency? I like the idea of pairing up Nabers with Treylon Burks to give Levis some viable options.