2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
11. Atlanta Falcons: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Atlanta Falcons need to find their quarterback of the future. The combination of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot as the brain trust of this team have been kicking that can down the road for far too long at this point, and they're liable now to lose their jobs over it.
At some point, you've got to take some kind of a risk. I don't know if that will be this offseason, but the Falcons could pair up one former Penn State pass rusher (Arnold Ebiketie) with another if they take Chop Robinson in the 2024 NFL Draft.
12. Washington Commanders: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The justification for this pick really wrote itself at the NFL trade deadline when the Washington Commanders decided they were going to gut their EDGE position and start over. We'll see what the future holds in terms of this team making any potential coaching changes, but whoever is in that chair will probably love the effort and hustle of former FCS superstar Jared Verse, who has transitioned well at Florida State and solidified his first-round status.
One of the major question marks looming for this Commanders team is going to be whether or not this franchise really buys into Sam Howell. At this point, I think he's given them every reason to at least see if he can progress in his third NFL season.