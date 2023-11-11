2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
15. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans): Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Ultimately, you might see teams knock Kalen King down a notch or two because of his lack of ideal size at the position, but he's a playmaker and that's exactly what the Arizona Cardinals need in the secondary.
After taking Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier on in this 2024 NFL mock draft, the Cardinals come back and add a playmaker to the other side of the ball and get a core foundation player at a crucial position of need.
I felt like the Arizona Cardinals came into this season with way too many roster holes, especially at the premium positions (QB, WR, OT, CB, EDGE). Getting a player like Kalen King, or any of the top corners in this class, would be huge with this pick coming back from the Texans.
16. New York Jets: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The New York Jets were apparently interested in trading for Davante Adams at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, so perhaps they will have interest in adding a receiver with their first-round pick in 2024. Especially if someone like Keon Coleman is on the board with this pick, I have to think that will be the case.
The Jets aren't getting good return on the Allen Lazard investment, and Coleman is a playmaker with big-time size (6-foot-4) who should be able to come in and make noise right away. Provided the Jets have a competent enough QB, that is.
Whether or not that's Aaron Rodgers remains to be seen, but what QB is going to have that hard of a tiem throwing to Keon Coleman? His catch radius is like a pitcher having an expanded strike zone.