2024 NFL mock draft: Giants steal top prospect, Seahawks land QB
The latest 2024 NFL mock draft includes a QB prospect going to Seattle...
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Los Angeles Chargers always seem to find a really solid value wherever they are picking in round one, and although this is perhaps an unspectacular pick given the position, Jer'Zhan Newton is a disruptive interior presence who would give the Chargers another weapon for an already deadly defensive front.
I think this is a team that will have a new head coach next season, and we'll see what that means ultimately for fallout on the rest of the roster. But the Chargers' defense has shown some improvement this season and a player like Newton would be a great pickup.
18. Buffalo Bills: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Buffalo Bills could be saying goodbye to Gabe Davis in free agency in the 2023 offseason. Although they brought in Dalton Kincaid who looks like a stud and a featured part of the passing game, replacing Davis at the receiver position while also getting some more youth out there is not a bad idea.
For where the Bills are slotted, I think this is an outstanding value. Rome Odunze is significantly underrated at this point and I think he might have some of the best all-around traits at the position in this loaded class. Hands, route running, size...Odunze has the total package.