2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal selections for the entire first round
On April 27th, the NFL draft will start in Detroit, Michigan, home of the Detroit Lions, who was "America's Team" during their playoff run which ended in bitter fashion in the NFC Championship game. In the first round of this year's draft, 32 college stars will hear their name called and become the rookie class of the 2024-2025 NFL. This article details who each team should pick, if they pick in their original draft position. While there are certainly going to be trades made, (and you can read my AFC East preview article to see what some of those could be); this mock draft plays the draft order straight up.
Pick 21 - Miami Dolphins - Jackson Powers-Johnson - Center - Oregon
Miami needs to fill multiple positions on the offensive line. With all of the top tackles off the board, Oregon's Jackson Power-Johnson is the perfect fit for a team looking for an anchor in the middle of their offensive line. Jackson Powers-Johnson is considered by most to be the best interior offensive lineman in the draft and could be a guard in the NFL if needed. Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-American selection and the Rimington Award winner as the nation's top center. He is a perfect fit in the Dolphins' quest to keep Tua Tagovailoa healthy for a second straight year.
Pick 22 - Philadelphia Eagles - Troy Fautanu - Tackle - Washington
The Eagles have always made protecting Jalen Hurts a priority. With Jason Kelce likely retiring for his budding podcast career and Lane Johnson close to the same fate, Troy Fautanu gives the Eagles short and long-term help across their offensive line. Fautanu is a big body (6' 4" 315 pounds) with exceptional explosiveness and quickness. Fautanu played tackle at Washington but is projected to be a guard in the NFL. His versatility and impact across the offensive line will provide protection for Hurts following the departure of Kelce and Johnson.
Pick 23 - Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns - Chop Robinson - Edge - Penn State
The surprise of the NFL season, the Texans boast the defending offensive and defensive rookies of the year. In need of an impactful pass rusher, Chop Robinson can become an elite pass rusher if he can maximize his potential. Robinson is considered More explosive than DROY of the year Will Anderson and one of the best athletes in the draft. Robinson only had 5.5 sacks in 2023 but his potential and ability to play in space against the run give the Texans a potential impactful pass rusher at a favorable spot in the draft.
Pick 24 - Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Guyton - Tackle - Oklahoma
After another disappointing end to a great regular season, Dallas is considering massive changes if "America's Team" can't find post-season success in 2024. With Tyron Smith likely to leave Dallas in search of a long-term contract, Tyler Guyton allows the Cowboys to replace Smith, and if Smith stays, provides depth and a future starter at tackle. Guyton checks the boxes of a top tackle with size (6' 7" 330), arm length, wingspan, and agility. However, his game is less polished than the top tackle prospects.