2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
19. Atlanta Falcons: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
At some point, someone had to end the fall of Jared Verse here. Depending on who you ask, Verse could either be a guaranteed top-10 pick or just a run-of-the-mill first-round talent at the EDGE position. Prior to coming to Florida State, Verse was an FCS star, but he's made a name for himself at FSU and his production has ramped up recently.
The Falcons' defense has taken a step forward with Ryan Nielsen calling the plays on that side of the ball and while this Falcons team will be in the market for a QB, I don't see anyone to fit into this slot right here. Jared Verse is a "safer" selection although the Falcons could consider a number of defensive backs as well.
20. Minnesota Vikings: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Minnesota Vikings have more questions right now than what's going on with their interior defensive line. Namely, what is going to happen in the 2024 offseason with quarterback Kirk Cousins? Cousins, the top pending free agent in the entire NFL in 2024, is going to be the focus of the Vikings' offseason especially after suffering a major injury last weekend against Green Bay.
Assuming the Vikings bring Cousins back, they can focus in on smaller roster issues like the interior defensive line. Jer'Zhan Newton is slightly undersized on the defensive line but he can play the run and pass effectively, and is the top interior defensive lineman in this class as of right now.