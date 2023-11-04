2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
23. San Francisco 49ers: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best collections of offensive talent in the entire NFL, but part of what has made that side of the ball so great is the play of their offensive line. Although he was much maligned during his time in San Francisco, Mike McGlinchey left behind a void at the tackle position for the 49ers that could be filled by one of the biggest risers in this year's class: Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga.
Fuaga is violent, athletic, and consistently improving. He would fit great at the right tackle position immediately for the 49ers' offense, where his movement skills and power would be highlighted on a weekly basis.
24. Buffalo Bills: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
There were rumors that the Buffalo Bills were interested in potential blockbuster trades at the NFL trade deadline involving players like Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears and perhaps even Pat Surtain II. Although discussions regarding those players certainly got to different levels (much further with Johnson than Surtain), the Bills ended up settling on trading for Rasul Douglas.
With the injury to Tre'Davious White as well as the injury/inconsisency so far of Kaiir Elam, we could see the Bills tap into the cornerback position yet again. Not to mention, Kool-Aid McKinstry is probably the best possible value here you could ask for. McKinstry could instantly upgrade the Buffalo secondary.