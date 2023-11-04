2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
25. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Seattle Seahawks have done a tremendous job over the last few years of reloading their roster in the post-Russell Wilson era. They have spent their highest draft picks on premium positions like tackle, edge, cornerback, and receiver. They have hit on many of those high selections already and we're seeing the Seahawks reap the benefits of that, with a record of 5-2 early on in the season.
I think with the way this roster is currently constructed, you could really see the Seahawks go in a variety of directions, meaning they have some freedom here. I love the idea of adding Tyler Nubin to the secondary, one of the smartest safeties in college football and a player who is going to create a lot of turnovers at the NFL level.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
I felt like the tackle position could be a focus for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft early on, but they decided to roll with what they have, which has led to some mixed results. Terence Steele was given a new contract, and Tyron Smith was brought back despite rumors he could be cut or traded. I just think the Cowboys have to set themselves up with a long-term replacement option for Tyron Smith, who has missed a fair amount of time in recent years.
Amarius Mims comes from a Georgia program which has been cranking out NFL-ready offensive linemen in recent years, and he's a big dude with great movement skills who could step in at left tackle right away for Dallas as fans have grown frustrated with Tyron Smith's situation.