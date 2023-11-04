2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
The Jacksonville Jaguars have obviously ascended very quickly with Doug Pederson leading the charge as their head coach. It's been awesome to see, and one area of this team that has made really great strides quickly is the defensive side of the ball.
Adding a playmaker on the defensive line like Leonard Taylor would take them to the next level. I think we could see the Jaguars look to add another edge to complement Josh Allen as Travon Walker continues to play more of a versatile role, but Leonard Taylor has a high pass rush in rate on the interior defensive line and with his athleticism, he should be a force at the next level.
28. Baltimore Ravens: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Baltimore Ravens recently used a first-round pick on Odafe Oweh off the edge, but they might need to dip into that position group again in the first round of this year's draft as well. Bralen Trice has the size you typically see the Ravens covet off the edge, and I think he would be a nice fit for them early on.
The Ravens have been utilizing Jadeveon Clowney quite a bit early in the 2023 season, and they've also had to give quite a bit of snaps to veteran Kyle Van Noy. This is Odafe Oweh's third season already, and he has just 9.0 career sacks. The Ravens might be looking at a complete reset at the EDGE position in the very near future.