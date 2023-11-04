2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
29. Detroit Lions: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Detroit Lions have been one of the most interesting teams in the NFL over the last handful of years. Ever since Dan Campbell took over as the team's head coach, not only has the culture of the franchise improved, but the talent has improved along with it. As the talent and culture have fused together, the Lions have become legitimately one of the best teams in the NFL.
It's been fun to watch, frankly.
I would love to see what the Lions would do in the back half of the first round like this, but adding a playmaker for the secondary is never a bad idea. The Lions have allowed 11 passing touchdowns this season, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. A playmaker like Lassiter could help clear that area up.
30. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Miami Dolphins have built a roster full of absolute track stars, but they go with a big man here in Duke's versatile Graham Barton. Although Barton plays left tackle for the Blue Devils, he could wind up making a transition to the interior offensive line in the NFL and he could thrive there.
Looking beyond this season, it's possible that the Dolphins might need multiple new starters on the interior offensive line and landing one this late in round one would be ideal.