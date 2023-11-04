2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Kansas City Chiefs are obviously the reigning Super Bowl champions, so we have to nit-pick their roster and the way the team is built, but it's kind of easy to see that this team needs work at wide receiver. The Chiefs are coming off of a game in which they didn't score a single touchdown against the Denver Broncos, and the wide receiver position is a big reason why.
Rashee Rice looks like a keeper moving forward, but Skyy Moore is more of a role player and I don't know how long players like Kadarius Toney will last in Kansas City. Brian Thomas Jr. makes it a pair of LSU Tigers going in the first round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, and gives the Chiefs a big target (6-foot-4) with outstanding vertical speed and separation skills.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Philadelphia Eagles always seem to come away from the NFL Draft with a tremendous value at just about every turn, and this situation is no different. The Eagles add to their pass rush with Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau, a formerly coveted recruit who has made one big splach after another as a member of the Buckeyes' defensive line.
The Eagles have other more pressing needs, but the NFL Draft is rarely about addressing pressing needs for teams like Philadelphia. They are going to find the best value possible and that's what this pick represents.