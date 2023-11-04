2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
3. Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
With back-to-back selections early in this mock draft, the Chicago Bears get the chance to reset at the QB position with an outstanding talent (Caleb Williams) as well as pair up DJ Moore with the best non-QB in the class at the wide receiver position.
Imagine being able to jump into the 2024 season with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Marvin Harrison Jr...
The Chicago Bears would undoubtedly be ecstatic. Harrison has been dominant for Ohio State the last two years and looks like he's going to reach All-Pro status rather quickly at the NFL level.
4. New York Giants: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
NFL Draft folks love the playmaking tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia, and while this seems super early for a tight end (it is), it's never too early for a guy that can bring life to your offense. The Giants have done a good job of at least investing the early NFL Draft darts in the offensive line, and they have bookend first-round tackles right now.
While you might be tempted to move back here, getting a guy like Brock Bowers who can bring big-time playmaking ability to your offense is not something to just scoff at. I think the Giants would love to be in a spot here where they could select a quarterback, but that's not the reality in this mock draft scenario.