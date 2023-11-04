2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
5. New England Patriots: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The New England Patriots have been a disaster up to this point in the 2023 season. There are rumors that Bill Belichick could be pursued by the Washington Commanders in the offseason. Mac Jones is not this team's QB of the future.
Will Josh McDaniels come back to New England again?
This Patriots team would probably love to get any of the blue-chip guys in this class, and they're doing anything but "settling" here for Olu Fashanu, an elite tackle prospect who will start immediately.
6. Green Bay Packers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Green Bay Packers are another team with massive QB question marks beyond this season. The jury is very much out on Jordan Love being the team's QB1 beyond this year, even though he is under contract. Love has played well in spurts, but hasn't been nearly consistent enough for a franchise that has had such tremendous long-term success with its last two full-time starting QBs.
Even though the Packers might want to replace Jordan Love, they for sure need to replace the oft-injured David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari is unavailable again this season and the Packers need to just reset at the offensive tackle position. Joe Alt is the way to go.