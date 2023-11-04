2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
7. Indianapolis Colts: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Indianapolis Colts are going to be one of the most fun teams to watch in the 2024 offseason. Although Anthony Richardson has struggled in his rookie year with injuries, he's been pretty electric when he's on the field. Richardson has given the Colts a quarterback they can truly build around, and that's exactly what they are doing with this selection.
Keon Coleman has been outstanding this year for the Florida State Seminoles and at 6-foot-4, he's a big-bodied receiver the Colts can pair with rookie sensation Josh Downs for the future. Michael Pittman Jr. is a free agent after this season, and we'll see if the Colts prefer to let him walk or pay him a massive contract.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
What if the Raiders somehow hire Jim Harbaugh this offseason?
Could JJ McCarthy follow him from Ann Arbor to Las Vegas? I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility. You know the Raiders are going to spare no expense in their search for a new head coach, and I could see Harbaugh being on Mark Davis's radar.
And regardless of Harbaugh coming to Las Vegas, I wouldn't be shocked to see JJ McCarthy picked in the top 10 of next year's draft. He's climbing draft boards rather quickly, and has all of the tools you look for at the position.