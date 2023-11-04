2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
9. Denver Broncos: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Looking at the Denver Broncos right now, you can't help but wonder how the offseason is going to transpire with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson. I think the idea of the Broncos moving on from Russell Wilson -- eating a huge chunk of dead cap in the process -- is possible, but Wilson is also currently the only QB in the NFL with 16 touchdowns and less than four interceptions. Are the numbers misleading? Maybe.
All I know is, the Broncos should be in the market for another receiver who could ultimately develop into their WR1 to pair with Marvin Mims. I think there are a few really good options for that in this class, but if the Broncos can't get one of the top left tackles in this class, then taking a stud like Rome Odunze out of Washington might be the next-best scenario.
10. Los Angeles Rams: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Although it could be cool to see the Rams go after Laiatu Latu and stay in the city of Los Angeles, Dallas Turner might have a slight edge overall as a prospect. No pun intended.
The Rams have found ways to reshape their roster with some good, young talent pretty quickly. This is a team that won the Super Bowl in 2021-22 thanks largely to their excellent pass rush department. But now, most of those guys are gone. They need a new top dog off the edge. Dallas Turner can be that.