2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
11. Washington Commanders: Laiatu Latu, EDGE UCLA
The Washington Commanders are obviously smashing the reset button a little bit with the trades sending Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. They still have an outstanding interior defensive line, but the Commanders obviously now need to go get some help off the edge.
Laiatu Latu has impressed all season for UCLA and has impressed to the point that some view him as the best EDGE player in this class. He'd be a huge addition and new foundation piece for the Commanders going forward.
12. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Just 11 picks ago, the Arizona Cardinals managed to land Drake Maye with the first overall pick in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario. How do they follow up that selection? Well, when you draft a quarterback, I think one of the smartest things to do is to surround him with talent.
The Cardinals came into this season with one of the worst-looking rosters in the NFL, but some of their young guys have stepped up, played well, and perhaps cemented themselves as key pieces moving forward. I think Arizona getting a big target like Malik Nabers to pair up with Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore would give them a dynamic trio for Drake Maye to spread the ball to.