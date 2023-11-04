2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rode a tremendous pass rush to a Super Bowl just a few short years ago, but the mighty have fallen. Although the Bucs are still playing good defense as an entire unit, the combination of Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has just 10 total QB hits this season, and 5.0 combined sacks in the first seven games of the season.
It could very well be time to get some new blood out there in the pass rush department, and lucky for the Bucs, this particular draft class is absolutely loaded off the EDGE with talent. While Robinson has some outstanding talent, you can't help but wonder how much his draft stock is going to hold. He's injured right now but he's bee very productive in the seven games he's played.
14. Los Angeles Chargers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Los Angeles Chargers will be a fascinating team to watch in the 2024 offseason. Are they going to make major changes to the coaching staff again? If they finish with the 14th overall pick in the first round, that means they missed the playoffs, and I would guess that Brandon Staley needs to make the playofs -- at the very least -- in order to keep his job.
With that being said, the Chargers had to move on from a bust of a free agent pickup in JC Jackson this year, sending him back to the fiery chasm from whence he came (the Patriots). I think we could absolutely see the Chargers going after help in the defensive backfield early on in the 2024 NFL Draft and Nate Wiggins has slowly been ascending to CB1 status.