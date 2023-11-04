2024 NFL mock draft: New no. 1 pick replaces Caleb Williams, Jets take QB
- New top pick
- Jets take a shot on a QB
- Full first-round 2024 NFL mock draft
17. New York Jets: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Has Zach Wilson done enough in the first half of the 2023 season to really give anyone confidence that he's going to be able to be the Jets's quarterback of the future? I don't think so. The Jets have somehow found a way to win four of their first seven games, but color me unimpressed at this point.
I don't know if Aaron Rodgers plans on sticking around beyond this season, but even if he does, I think Shedeur Sanders or JJ McCarthy being on the board and available to the Jets would present them with an interesting situation, at the very least. Sanders is a really good, young quarterback who sees the field exceptionally well and knows how to distribute the ball.
He may be a year away from being starter-ready in the NFL, and the question is whether or not he will spend that year at CU again or learning on an NFL roster.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting close to a point here where they may need to start making sacrifices on the roster since they're paying stars like Joe Burrow and soon Ja'Marr Chase. It's possible they could try to extend Tee Higgins yet, but what would that mean for Tyler Boyd, who is already 28?
The Bengals might look to the receiver position early in next year's draft if the right player is on the board, and Emeka Egbuka is a strong option here. He's been dealing with an ankle injury this season so we haven't seen him singing October, but he's definitely got first-round tape out there.