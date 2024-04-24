2024 NFL Mock Draft: One more mock before the real deal
The draft board has changed since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8): Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, LSU
The Jaguars wide receiving room needs help. They lost Calvin Ridley in free agency but added Gabe Davis. But still, the Jacksonville offense needs a number-one receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. was a big reason as to why Jayden Daniels won the Heisman. Thomas Jr. will make Trevor Lawrence an MVP candidate.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle, Washington
Protect Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has failed to give Burrow proper protection. Now the Bengals beef up their offensive line with Trent Brown on one side and Fautanu on the other.
19. Los Angeles Rams (10-7): Jared Verse, Defensive End, Florida State
This is a no-brainer for the Rams. Verse will now continue to do what Aaron Donald did throughout his career; rush the quarterback. An explosive defensive line gets even better.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Quinyon, Mitchell Cornerback, Toledo
Mitchell has soared up the draft board with his impressive workouts. He's not the flashiest player but he gets the job done which is exactly what the Steelers need in their secondary.
21. Miami Dolphins (11-6): Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia
Last season, Tua Tagovailoa proved that when healthy he is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. With the AFC East becoming easier now the Dolphins have a chance to host a playoff game next season. So the pick is simple, protect Tua Tagovailoa, which is why Amarius Mims is the most logical selection for Miami.
22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa
The Eagles fell apart last season. Especially on defense. With that being said, Philadelphia takes the best available player. It's a bonus that DeJean had a later workout after recovering from injury. DeJean gives the Philadelphia defense a boost it desperately needs.
23. Minnesota Vikings (7-10, from Houston 10-7; via Cleveland 11-6): Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson
Minnesota addresses two big needs in the first round. They get their quarterback and now they get their cornerback. Wiggins can provide lockdown coverage something the Minnesota secondary needs badly.
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5): Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon
This is an easy pick for the Dallas Cowboys. They need a center after Tyler Biadasz left in free agency. Powers-Johnson never gives up sacks and can handle bull rushes smoothly. Dak Prescott is very happy with this pick.