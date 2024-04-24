2024 NFL Mock Draft: One more mock before the real deal
The draft board has changed since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8): Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle, Texas
Green Bay gets a sack machine. Murphy is a top-ten talent who drops right into the hands of an up-and-coming Packers team. Murphy will quickly become the centerpiece of the Packers defensive line.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8): Payton Wilson, Linebacker, North Carolina State
Wilson is a nightmare for any offense. He's a linebacker that can cover any part of the field who also hits hard. With Tampa looking like the premiere team of the NFC South they get a premiere linebacker.
27. Arizona Cardinals (4-13, from Houston 10-7): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama
The Arizona secondary hasn't been the same since the departure of Patrick Peterson. Yes, they've had Budda Baker, but he isn't half of what Peterson was. McKinstry brings the talent and energy that Peterson had. For the first time in a long time, the Cardinals secondary should be feared with the addition of Kool-Aid.
28. Buffalo Bills (11-6): Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon
The Buffalo Bills have the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL. Josh Allen needs a playmaker to succeed. Franklin had a monster season at Oregon with 14 touchdowns and 1383 receiving yards. This will make Josh Allen happy having a receiver that can produce right away.
29. Detroit Lions (12-5): Zach Frazier, Center, West Virginia
That's right another center! The center and guard position are the two that Detroit needs to improve on the offensive line. The Lions take a gamble and use their first-round pick on a center that can lead the way in forming an offensive wall for years to come.
30. Baltimore Ravens (13-4): Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas
The Ravens last year took Zay Flowers and for the most part, he succeeded in his rookie season. Now they take another receiver in the first round and take Adonai Mitchell. There is some worry has he has struggled during the interview process this offseason and revealed that he does sometimes take plays off and also has other personal things that could interfere with the way he plays. Nonetheless, he's another weapon for Lamar Jackson when he isn't taking plays off.
31. San Francisco 49ers (12-5): Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma
Guyton is the perfect fit for the San Francisco offensive line. He's fast, strong, and keeps his quarterback upright. More protection for Brock Purdy, this is what this pick is all about.
32. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6): Graham Barton, Offensive Tackle, Duke
The best team takes the best remaining player to end the first round. Plus, it's more protection which means more time for Patrick Mahomes to make a play. Barton joins Kansas City in their quest to three-peat as champions.