2024 NFL mock draft: Redrafting the top-10 picks ahead of Week 3
Yes, the 2024 NFL Draft has been over for a while now, but ahead of Week 3, let's do a re-draft of the top-10 picks. Will teams still make the same move? Hindsight is always fun. Through all of the 2025 NFL mock drafts that have been circulating, we can take a stab at a re-draft of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The rookie class are now about three weeks into their NFL careers, and while some rookies have shown early promise, others have endured the typical rookie season struggles. Let's whip up a re-draft of the 2024 NFL Draft to see if teams still make the same moves.
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB
Yeah, there wouldn't be any change here. Caleb Williams seems to be like a lot of rookie QBs who have gone before him; he's got the early-career struggles. Throwing a rookie QB into the fire like this is something that not everyone agrees with, but Williams was kind of stuck in that regard. He was touted as a generational prospect by many, so I am not sure there was going to be any scenario where he did not start immediately.
We are seeing just how tough it is to transition into the NFL from college. I bet in the coming weeks, we see Williams and the Bears offense play a lot better. It just takes time.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB
It also seems like the Washington Commanders would pick Jayden Daniels over again in a re-draft. He's got a passer rating over 97 through two games, and while he has three fumbles, him being able to complete such a high percentage of passes does bode well for his future NFL success. No rookie QB has thrown a touchdown pass yet, and Daniels feels like he could be the first one.
The Washington Commanders don't have a great personnel situation on offense, but this team could turn into something in 2025 if Daniels continues to develop.
3. New York Giants (via NE) - Drake Maye, QB
The first major change of this 2024 NFL re-draft is the New York Giants trading up with the New England Patriots to select Drake Maye. There is just no way that the Giants wouldn't come out with a QB if they got a do-over. Daniel Jones is horrific, and Maye at least gives Brian Daboll a rookie QB to work with.
The New England Patriots would move down to the sixth spot in this mock draft, and there did seem to be some rumblings that the Patriots had interest in another first-round QB. Will they be able to land him in this re-draft?