2024 NFL mock draft: Redrafting the top-10 picks ahead of Week 3
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE
The Atlanta Falcons will not take Michael Penix Jr in this 2024 NFL re-draft. Instead, they'll bolster their defensive line and take Dallas Turner. Turner ended up going to the Minnesota Vikings, and has now been paired with Jonathan Greenard along their defensive line to replace Danielle Hunter, who sprung for the Houston Texans in free agency.
The Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr might be the right long-term play, but them giving Kirk Cousins a four-year deal in free agency just made the pick a bit odd. It would have made sense for the Falcons to take Penix had they signed someone like Jacoby Brissett in free agency.
9. Chicago Bears - Olu Fashanu, OT
The Chicago Bears have had some issues along their offensive line, and Caleb Williams taken nine sacks through two games. Chicago could use multiple new starters along the OL, so at pick nine, they instead take Olu Fashanu, the polished left tackle prospect from Penn State who went to the New York Jets.
Getting Fashanu may have allowed them to plug him at LT and perhaps would have given them more flexibility with the other positions.
10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE
With Fashanu off the board, the New York Jets pivot to getting Aaron Rodgers a new weapon in Brock Bowers. The Jets offense has been a bit shaky through two games, and I can only imagine just how much better they'd be right now with Bowers. Sure, Fashanu could be a decade-long starter for the Jets along the offensive line, but this team is trying to win now with Rodgers.
They signed Tyron Smith in free agency and traded for Morgan Moses, so they did make a ton of efforts to fix their offensive line. Bowers may have been the better pick for the Jets to make here.
In this 2024 NFL re-draft, were the teams able to make the right choices?