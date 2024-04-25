2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
At long last, the 2024 NFL Draft has finally arrived. With all of the rumors and speculation leading up to this point, it's hard to imagine the first round not being filled with a bunch of fireworks.
How many trades could we see in the first round? Could any star players be on the move? We're going to explore a fun scenario on what will be our final first-round mock draft before the main event. We've done our best to aggregate rumors from all-around the league, and decipher which ones are worth believing and which ones might be misdirection. Buckle in.
1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Chicago Bears get a mulligan on the #1 overall pick and finally get a franchise QB to build around. General manager Ryan Poles is lucky the Panthers were so bad last year, otherwise he might have already lost his job for passing on CJ Stroud.
2) Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB LSU
Given the fact that Jayden Daniels apparently doesn’t want to play for the Commanders, I’m given a little pause on this selection. You can’t help but wonder if Daniels’ desire to play elsewhere will force the Commanders’ hand.
3) New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Patriots ultimately stay put and take a QB here. Why would they not? Is Drake Maye too big of a risk for them? New head coach Jerod Mayo said a long time ago that this pick would be spent on a very important position. Maye has as good of a chance to work out as any QB in the class.
4) Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Cardinals are in an enviable spot here. They could take the best non-QB on their board to go with Kyler Murray, or they could mortgage this pick for a king’s ransom and still move back somewhere else in the top 10 to land a playmaker. I think that would be their ideal scenario, especially with Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze so closely bunched on cumulative big boards. But if they stay at four, Harrison would be a great pick.