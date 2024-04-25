2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
5) Los Angeles Chargers: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
There is no one in the NFL media business as connected with the Los Angeles Chargers as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. I initially had Brock Bowers in this slot, but if the Chargers want to get more physical at right tackle, there are few players who can step in right away and help them do that better than JC Latham.
6) New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The New York Giants may have flirted with the idea of taking a QB up here at 6 overall, but ultimately, they can’t pass on the chance to add Malik Nabers as their WR1. Whether it’s Daniel Jones or someone else, Malik Nabers is going to come in and immediately make the Giants’ QB1 better. There's a lot of bait out there right now that the Giants would take JJ McCarthy here, but I'm sticking with Nabers. We'll see if there's egg on my face during the draft.
7) Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Tennessee Titans ultimately can't pass on Joe Alt here. The value is too good. Alt will step in and immediately give them a starter at left tackle and maybe the best overall tackle in this elite class at the position. Alt may not be the best run blocker in the class, but his pass protection skills will be welcomed in Tennessee for young QB Will Levis, who has some outstanding receivers to spread the ball to.
8) Denver Broncos (from Falcons): JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Broncos may be prepared to take a home run swing up the draft board if need be, but here they are just swinging to make solid contact. The Broncos don’t have a 2nd-round pick, but it wouldn’t cost a 2nd to move up here in all likelihood. Sean Payton worked with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot in New Orleans for decades, and that relationship paves the way for Denver to get this deal done. They land their franchise QB of the future in JJ McCarthy.
9) San Francisco 49ers (from Bears): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Chicago Bears could just stay put here and take Rome Odunze themselves. Maybe they would. But we promised a blockbuster wide receiver trade and you're going to get it.
In this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, the San Francisco 49ers balk at the going rate for top receivers and trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, with those two first-round picks, they move up and get Washington star Rome Odunze. The Bears only have four picks and would be able to get a couple of impact players to surround Caleb Williams with later on.
10) New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The New York Jets are in a window with Aaron Rodgers right now. They could take a left tackle and prepare for a future beyond Tyron Smith, but if that was the plan, why sign Smith in the first place? Why not just plan on taking a tackle here? The Jets get the best playmaker at tight end in this class -- by far -- in Brock Bowers. And Bowers, while he can play the traditional TE role, is much more of a volume receiver than the traditional tight end. He would be a featured piece of the Jets' offense.
11) Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
The Minnesota Vikings stay put at pick 11 after all the rumors about trading up for Drake Maye, and they land Michael Penix Jr. I wouldn’t put it past the Vikings to move up for Maye or even JJ McCarthy, but the more time goes by, the more you can’t help but wonder if Kevin O’Connell is more open-minded on this class than just being laser-focused on Drake Maye. I think this is a great situation for Penix to step into.
12) Atlanta Falcons (From Broncos): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Falcons still get Dallas Turner in this trade-down scenario with the Broncos. And when you look at the situations that could present themselves, trading out of 8 to a QB-needy team only makes sense for Atlanta. They pick up some extra capital and should still be able to get one of the top defensive players on their board, if not the top defensive player on their board.