2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
13) Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
How serious are the Raiders with the Michael Penix Jr. rumors? It feels like they have wanted that word out there for quite some time. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raiders don’t go QB here, even if Penix is available, and take Spencer Rattler later. They need some playmakers in the secondary to take advantage of the pass rush being provided by Maxx Crosby.
14) New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
The New Orleans Saints might have a need at both tackle positions. Nobody knows if Trevor Penning at left tackle is going to end up being a long-term starter. Ryan Ramczyk has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and may not play this year. Taliese Fuaga can start immediately at right tackle while the Saints may look to the middle rounds for a non-Penning option at left tackle. I think this pick is an “Insert Offensive Tackle Here” situation.
15) Green Bay Packers (from Colts): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Green Bay Packers have four selections on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, so they should feel free to go after their top target in round one. Picking 25th, Green Bay is in a tough spot if Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell come off the board before the 15th pick. This situation forces their hand and they get the ball-hawking Mitchell to be a starting corner opposite Jaire Alexander.
16) Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Seattle Seahawks have multiple coaches on Mike Macdonald’s staff from the Washington Huskies program, including offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Those connections to the Washington program help the Seahawks leave round one of the draft with relative certainty about what they’re getting. Fautanu slots next to Charles Cross immediately in the lineup.