2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
17) Chicago Bears (from 49ers via JAX): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Bears move down in the projected trade with the 49ers and still land a top-flight left tackle for new quarterback Caleb Williams. It just so happens that Fashanu and Williams were high school t eammates. They are reunited in Chicago in this mock draft scenario and the Bears would still have another first-round pick to work with later in the round.
18) Cincinnati Bengals: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas
The Cincinnati Bengals lost DJ Reader to the Detroit Lions in NFL free agency, and with a number of players seemingly requesting trades out of Cincinnati this offseason, perhaps we should be monitoring a lot of positions closely with this first-round pick. The Bengals could go tackle, receiver, or Byron Murphy here and I think any would be good decisions.
19) Los Angeles Rams: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Los Angeles Rams could go a number of directions with this 19th overall pick, but they are ultimately in a pretty enviable spot. Player development has been on point for them and if they get an impact rusher off the edge like Laiatu Latu, the complexion of this defense would change dramatically.
20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers went after Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and now they go after his old teammate, Amarius Mims. Mims lacks time on task, but he’s sort of like a “create-a-player” version of an offensive tackle. There is so much talent to work with here, and the Steelers would have their bookend tackle duo for the future.