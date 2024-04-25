2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
21) Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, IOL, Duke
Having a top-tier interior offensive line is mission-critical for the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa needs a clear sight-line to be able to succeed. Getting Graham Barton in the building could give the Dolphins a starting option at either guard or center, wherever they feel there is a greater need, and one of the most athletic big men in this class.
22) Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t made a habit of drafting defensive backs in the first round, specifically corners. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will love the traits and versatility of Cooper DeJean, who could play nickel, outside corner, or safety for him immediately.
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Texans): Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Even after signing Jonathan Greenard in NFL free agency, the Vikings further boost their pass rush with Jared Verse here. If Verse is on the board in the 20s, some team is going to be getting a steal. Thanks to the loaded offensive class in this draft, the Vikings might be able to benefit.
24) Dallas Cowboys: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Cowboys don’t really have the assets for it, but I’m sure they would love to be able to move up and get one of their preferred left tackles in the first round. After losing Tyron Smith in free agency, the Cowboys find themselves in a really tough position. They have major needs on both sides of the ball, and not many good picks to work with.