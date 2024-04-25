2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
25) Indianapolis Colts (from Packers): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Indianapolis Colts have a big-bodied receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. to eat up targets, and even though they have some other quality players at receiver, pairing up maybe the biggest arm in the NFL with the guy who set the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash would be a lot of fun to watch.
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Buccaneers said goodbye to Shaquil Barrett in free agency, so going after the top pass rusher on their board makes a lot of sense here. There’s some concern about Chop Robinson due to his overall lack of statistical production at Penn State, but the talent and traits are off the charts. He’d do well with Todd Bowles.
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri
Jonathan Gannon needs some “dudes” up front on his defensive line. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Arizona parlay this pick to move up and target another player who might be higher on their board (because they have so many picks) but Robinson has size, athleticism, and physicality. He should carve out a long NFL career.
28) Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Buffalo Bills need to go after a receiver in the first round, and a player who has sort of boomeranged in and out of first-round discussion over the last five months is Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Coleman’s 4.61 in the 40-yard dash was though to have dropped him out of the top 32, but his name is buzzing again and NFL teams may not make the same mistake with Coleman that they once did with Tee Higgins.