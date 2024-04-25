2024 NFL mock draft: Superstar receiver trade highlights trade-filled 1st round
Which star player is on the move in this final 2024 NFL mock draft?
29) Washington Commanders (from Lions): Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Washington Commanders need to get protection for their franchise quarterback, and Jordan Morgan is one of the best linemen in this vaunted class. The Commanders only need to trade up a handful of picks here, but Adam Peters gets his QB a blindside protector and one with a fifth-year option.
30) Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Baltimore Ravens need a new starting right tackle. It wouldn’t be shocking to see this team move up the board for someone like Alabama JC Latham, but if they stay at 30, they could end up getting a bit of a project like Tyler Guyton. Although he’s not a finished product, Guyton has the talent to at least learn on the go with the Ravens in year one.
31) New York Giants (from Titans via SF): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Giants have done a ton of homework on quarterbacks in this class, and a move into the back end of round one for Bo Nix would allow them to give Daniel Jones another year, or at least an offseason to compete before making a final decision on his long-term future with the team. Bo Nix would be starting out his NFL career with Malik Nabers as his WR1 in this case.
32) Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Andy Reid was once an offensive tackle at BYU himself, so perhaps he and Kingsley Suamataia really hit it off. Not only that, but Reid was a transfer to BYU, which is also the backstory of Suamatia, who was initially a 5-star player at Oregon. The Chiefs need a new starting offensive tackle, and they get a good one here at pick 32 overall.