2024 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock will make your head spin
Let's put together a full first-round mock draft.
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders love their defensive backs. This time, they’ll take Terrion Arnold in the first round. Arnold seems to be the best coverage corner in this year’s draft class and will be the second major addition LV has added to their defense. They threw a bag at free agent DT Christian Wilkins.
14. New Orleans Saints - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
A move that makes a ton of sense is the Saints filling one of their two tackle needs in the first round. Trevor Penning is a bust and Ryan Ramczyk could retire. Taking JC Latham, or any other first-round tackle available is the smart move here.
15. New York Jets (via IND) - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Troy Fautanu could play tackle and guard at the next level, so I think this would be a very wise move for the Jets and GM Joe Douglas, who has added three new starters along the OL this offseason thus far in Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The best iOL prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson is inserted into, frankly, a dire situation with the Seahawks iOL. The Seahawks need to beef up their OL, and with a new defensive-minded head coach, I think it’s likely.