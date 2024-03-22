2024 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock will make your head spin
Let's put together a full first-round mock draft.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jaguars have again been aggressive in the NFL offseason, signing free agents left and right. This time, they add another young piece into the secondary with Quinyon Mitchell. The team did address their CB position in FA with Ronald Darby.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
The Bengals should not shy away from adding to their DL this NFL Draft cycle. The best defensive lineman is Johnny Newton. With the team signing Sheldon Rankins, they could surely go in a different direction. I think Cincy could address their iOL with this pick, but they’ll take Newton in this mock draft.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Los Angeles Rams had a ton of production from some of their young defensive players in 2023, so they’ll look to add to that unit with Laiatu Latu. The Rams signed a pair of guards in free agency to improve their OL. I think we could see them add a mid-round QB, for what that is worth.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Amarius Mims could be tasked with protecting either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson in 2024. Unfortunately for Mims, both Fields and Wilson hold onto the ball way too long and take too many sacks. When a QB plays like that, it’s almost impossible for an OL to be good enough.