2024 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock will make your head spin
Let's put together a full first-round mock draft.
25. Green Bay Packers - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Green Bay Packers could go in a number of different directions here. I opted for a CB in Kool-Aid McKinstry. I think GB could easily take a tackle here, but not much else. McKinstry could potentially fill the void if Jaire Alexander isn’t on the team come week one of the 2024 NFL Season.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Buccaneers need to get more juice off the EDGE, especially after Shaq Barrett’s departure, so they look to Jared Verse from Florida State to provide that juice. Can the Bucs build on their breakout 2023 season?
27. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
The Arizona Cardinals seem to have figured out their tackle situation with Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams, so they turn their focus to the iOL with Christian Haynes. All of a sudden, the Cards offense is beginning to take shape, and if Kyler Murray can return to his old self, they could make a ton of noise in 2024.
28. Buffalo Bills - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Buffalo Bills need another viable target next to Stefon Diggs. They do have Curtis Samuel, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox, but a true WR2 is needed, so that’s where Keon Coleman comes into play. With Diggs getting older, they have to also be thinking about the long-term here as well.